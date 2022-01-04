Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.78. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.57. 641,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,716. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,480 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,799. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

