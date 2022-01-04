Zacks: Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.43). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LRMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

