Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.29. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

