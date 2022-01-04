Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $631.27 million, a P/E ratio of 479.30 and a beta of 1.58. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

