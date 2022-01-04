Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.80 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $15.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,960. Generac has a 1 year low of $222.51 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.49.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

