Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000.

Shares of OPAD stock traded down 0.16 on Tuesday, hitting 6.73. 376,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,315. Offerpad has a 1-year low of 6.27 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 7.46.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

