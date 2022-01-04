Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post $173.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $177.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $577.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $580.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $770.67 million, with estimates ranging from $728.57 million to $812.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 164.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

