Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.