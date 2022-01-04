Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $328.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.40 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $429.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. 2,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 462,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

