Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 68.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

