Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in HEICO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

