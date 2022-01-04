Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce sales of $306.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.05 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,329.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $369.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.74 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

