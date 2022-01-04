Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Sell

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 1,320,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,931 shares of company stock worth $24,096,125.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

