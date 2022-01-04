Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

CTMX stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 1,063,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,667. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.

