Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Sell

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 8,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 408.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

