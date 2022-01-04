Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

FMTX opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

