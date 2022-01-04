Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 778,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

