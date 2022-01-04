Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATNI opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72. ATN International has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

