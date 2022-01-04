Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Hold

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

