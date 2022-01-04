Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Buy

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,115. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $396,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

