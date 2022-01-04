Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to “Buy”

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

