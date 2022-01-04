Zap Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Zap has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $44,206.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.