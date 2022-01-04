ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $390,006.01

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $390,006.01 and $76.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00229678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037315 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00507968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00086204 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

