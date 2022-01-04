Zero Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $6,839.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00323118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,907,831 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

