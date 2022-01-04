Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 16,417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,606.8 days.

ZHAOF stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

