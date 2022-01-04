Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 16,417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,606.8 days.
ZHAOF stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
