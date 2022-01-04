Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

