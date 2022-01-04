ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,379 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810,794 shares of company stock worth $1,230,120,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

