ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 10,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,112,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 948.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,810,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,120,724 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

