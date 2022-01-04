Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sri Srinivasan Sells 24,511 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZUO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 952,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

