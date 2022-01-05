$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 150,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,882. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

