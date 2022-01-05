-$0.19 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million.

Several research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.69 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $303.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

