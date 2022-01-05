$0.28 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.