$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.