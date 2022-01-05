$1.19 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $76.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

