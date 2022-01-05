$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.59 million to $13.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

