$12.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.01 billion and the highest is $13.15 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.60 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,960,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $194.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

