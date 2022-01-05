$130.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report sales of $130.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.22 million to $131.44 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $539.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.50 million, with estimates ranging from $699.51 million to $760.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

BILL stock traded down $16.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,272. Bill.com has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,116 shares of company stock worth $132,263,990 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.