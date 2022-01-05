$17.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 billion and the highest is $19.26 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $65.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.49 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.54. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

