1,855,416 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,855,416 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.