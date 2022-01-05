19,259 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

