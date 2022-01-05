$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

