200,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DIDI opened at 5.00 on Wednesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.74 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.21.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.