$232.64 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $232.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.78 million and the lowest is $232.50 million. Knowles posted sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $866.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.30 million to $866.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knowles by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

