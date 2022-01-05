2,521 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

