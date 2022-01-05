$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report $3.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth $348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1,010.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 88.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 53,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,699. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.