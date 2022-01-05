$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $693.30. 11,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.50 and its 200-day moving average is $621.89. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

