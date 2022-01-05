$300.27 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $300.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.20 million to $326.02 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $286.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

