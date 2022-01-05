$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $33.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

