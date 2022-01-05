$389.40 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $389.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 334,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,598. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

