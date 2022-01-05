3M (NYSE:MMM) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $166.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $199.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.